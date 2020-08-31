Donegal gets €3.3 million in jobs stimulus funding

More than €3.3 million has been allocated to Donegal County Council for active travel and climate change adaptation measures.

The grant allocations under the Government's July Jobs Stimulus Plan will see just over €2.5 million awarded for 55 active travel projects across the county and around €780,000 for seven climate change adaptation measures.

The plans include the creation of 'slow zones' in Letterkenny, the replacement and repair of the sea wall in Rathmullan and the provision new footpaths, cycleways and crossing facilities in a number of towns and villages across the county.

Department of Transport Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton:

A full list of the projects in Donegal: