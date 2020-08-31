Concerns of Brownknowe residents ‘not being heard’

Residents in and around Brownknowe National School say their concerns over a proposed sewerage treatment plant are not being heard.

Irish Water has lodged a planning application to Donegal County Council which would see construction begin on the Ramelton - Rathmullan Sewerage Scheme however the proposed treatment plant would be situated close to Brownknowe National School.

There have been major on-going health and safety fears among parents whose children attend the school and local residents.

One resident John McFadden feels that there are other viable options which could have been considered: