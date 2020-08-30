Tyrone Senior Football Championship Quarter Final Wrap with Paddy Hunter

There were wins for Trilleck, Coalisland and Dungannon in the Tyrone Senior Football Championship quarter finals.

In the final quarter final Errigal Ciaran take on Dromore.

Trilleck defeated Killyclogher 4-3 on penalties after the sides finished level on 1-16 to 2-13.

Coalisland had three points to spare in their 1-09 to 1-06 win over Derrylaughan whilst Dungannon had a 1-23 to 2-15 win over Ardboe after extra time.

Paddy Hunter joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review this weekend's action...