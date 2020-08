St Naul's are the Donegal Intermediate Ladies Football champions after they defeated St Eunan's 1-16 to 2-09 at MacCumhaill Park.

At half time St Naul's lead 1-09 to 2-05 with the goals from Anna Flanagan and Shauna McFadden for St Eunan's whilst Enya Gallagher netted for Glen Campbell's side.

St Eunan's only managed four points in the second half as St Naul's ran out four point victors.

After the game Tom Comack spoke with to St Naul's manager Glen Campbell...