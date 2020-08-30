Sign off on penalty points for fishing industry unjust – MacLochlainn

Sinn Fein says the next Agriculture Minister should amend the Taoiseach's move to sign off on plans to impose penalty points on the industry.

Padraig Mac Lochlainn is calling on Micheál Martin to urgently consult with the fishing industry over this.

He says the sector isn't opposed to a penalty points system but believes it must be a fair one.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says the Taoiseach's system isn't just:

The Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation is describing the move by the Taoiseach as 'scandalous'.

It says it runs contrary to the Programme for Government, which commits to introducing a 'level playing field.'

Its CEO Sean O'Donoghue says the decision must be changed: