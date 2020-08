Finn Harps are through to the FAI Cup quarter finals after they recorded a 2-0 win away to Bray Wanderers.

Alexander Kogler was at the double for Ollie Horgan's side.

Next up in the league for Harps is two North West derby clashes the first of which is a trip to Sligo Rovers before they face Derry City at home.

Ollie Horgan joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport...