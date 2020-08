A Kerry councillor has condemned scenes of a crowd of people singing on a street in Killarney.

The footage has emerged on social media from Main Street in the town which includes a topless man dancing on a defibrillator.

Councillor Niall Kelleher says throughout the summer the guidelines have been followed, and what happened in the video is out of character.

He says people need to be more aware of the guidelines:

Picture sourced from Killarney.ie