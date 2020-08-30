John Kelly crowned National champion as brother James finishes second

John Kelly is National Senior Shot Put champion once again after a successful day for the Kelly brothers at the National Athletics Championships in the Morton Stadium.

John threw 18.40 metres to earn gold whilst his brother James threw a Personal Best of 16.48 in his final throw to pick up a silver medal in the event.

Gavin McLaughlin of Finn Valley also threw a Personal Best of 15.29 metres but finished in fourth.

Michaela Byrne of Finn Valley AC and Tir Chonaill's Conal Mahon were the other Donegal athletes in action and both finished in fourth in their respective Triple Jump events.

Patsy McGonagle has the wrap...