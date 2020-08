Glenfin have set up another Donegal Senior Ladies final showdown with Termon after they beat Moville 1-18 to 2-13.

There were two stand out performances for the sides, Karen Guthrie was star of the show for Glenfin scoring 1-12.

Whilst Niamh Hegarty scored 1-7 for Moville.

Glenfin will hope to avenge last years final defeat with a victory over Termon on Final day.