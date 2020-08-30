Donegal Championship Quarter finals & Relegation Play-offs details

The following are the fixtures for the Michael Murphy Senior and Intermediate Championship Quarterfinals and for the four Relegation Play-off Semi-finals for next weekend.

Two of the venues below are still subject to confirmation. A final decision on these two venues will be made by noon on Monday.

All matches are “win on the day”.

Friday 4th September

Relegation play-offs 1 and 2

Donegal GAA Centre – Termon v Milford 7.00 pm,

Donegal GAA Centre – Ardara v Dungloe 8.30 pm

Saturday 5th Sept

Intermediate Quarterfinal 1

Ft Tierney Park – Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Muire InR 12.00pm

Relegation play-off 3

The Scarvey: Burt v Naomh Colmcille 1.00pm

Senior Quarterfinal 1 and 2

Davy Brennan Memorial Park – Naomh Conaill v Glenfin 3.30 pm

Towney – Kilcar v Naomh Micheal 6.30 pm

Intermediate Quarterfinal 2

PPC Falcarragh – Cloughaneely v Red Hughs 6.30

Sunday 6th Sept

Relegation play-off 4

Tir Conaill Park – Naomh Ultan v Naomh Brid 2.30

Intermediate Quarterfinals 3 and 4

The Scarvey – Buncrana v Fanad 3.30pm

Páirc na nGael – Naomh Columba v Malin 5.00 pm

Senior Quarterfinal

Machaire Gathlán – Gaoth Dobhair v Sean MacCumhaills 3.00 pm

O’Donnell Park – St Eunans v Realt na Mara 6.30 pm