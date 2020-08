Public health doctors have identified another 42 cases of Covid-19 here -- but no further deaths among patients.

There were 24 in Dublin, six in Limerick, and twelve more spread across Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly and Sligo.

The death toll from the virus is 1,777.

28,760 people have now tested positive for the infection in the Republic.