Record breaker McLaughlin smashes the Donegal 555

Muff cyclist Ronan McLaughlin continues to break records in 2020.

Having crack the top time in the world for the Everesting Challenge, Ronan smashed the Donegal Ultra 555 record this weekend by a massive 82 minutes.

McLaughlin completed the 555k loop of the Donegal coastline in 17hrs and 21mins beating the previous record of 18hrs 43mins set by Cormac Keeney.

21 year old Glenswilly man Mark McGinley put in a super ride to finish second in 18hrs 21mins and 3rd was Rory Devlin in 18hrs 36mins.

The Two Team event was won by Team LK Bikes and Dean Lockart's Group won the Four Team Challenge.

Solo Top 3

1st Ronan McLaughlin= 17:21:21

2st Mark McGinley= 18:21:15

3rd Rory Devlin= 18:36:10

2 person team

1. Team LK Bikes 17:46:41

2. McGreggor + O'Doherty= 17:48:15

3. Team R+R= 18:53:59

4 person team

1. Dean Lockhart 16:22:24

2. Dads army 16:52:45

3. Team H8 lawlors 17:13:36