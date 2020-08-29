McCallion welcomes Cross-Border Workers Coalition formation

A Derry based Senator says there is a very real risk that the cross border taxation anomalies which have cropped up in recent months could have an impact on attempts to promote the North West as a cross border economic region.

Elisha McCallion has welcomed the formation of the Cross-Border Workers Coalition, which is calling for reform of tax laws, which among other things, can compromise the ability of people working in Derry but living in Donegal to work from home.

Ms McCallion is calling for cross border discussions on the issue.

She says the consequences could be far reaching: