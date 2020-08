Derry City put their European mid week exit behind them as the Candystrips progressed to the quarter finals of FAI Cup.

Derry left it late in their 2-0 win on the road at Drogheda United.

Ciaron Harkin scored the opening goal on the 90th minute after some excellent work by Colm Horgan.

The second came minutes late with Harkin the provider this time and Stephen Mallon netting the goal.

Declan Devine says it was a good end to a tough week...