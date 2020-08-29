Brendan Boyce third in National Senior Championships

Donegal's Brendan Boyce was third in an elite field in the 10k walk at the AAI National Track and Field Championships held at the Morton Stadium in Dublin.

The race was won by Callum Wilkinson with a stunning performance to win the 10,000m in 39:52.05 ahead of David Kenny and Boyce, who had a pit-stop.

All three are expected to compete at the Olympics.

Finn Valley's Sinead McConnell, a Masters athlete, finished fifth overall.

Alan McGinley of Lifford-Strabane AC was fourth in the 80m heats.

Patsy McGonagle rounded up the action on Saturday Sport when he spoke with Chris Ashmore.