Pandemic adds to annual school bus debacle

The school bus debacle is raising its head once again however the current pandemic is said to be adding to the annual issue.

Many parents in Donegal have been unable to ascertain if their child is eligible for a concessionary school bus ticket this year due to a system failure last week.

Bus Eireann say that initially, they intend to run at full capacity but that it will eventually be reduced to 50% when possible.

Cllr Paul Canning says he and other public representatives are trying to get answers:

>*