Donegal Senator calls for immediate pub support package

A Donegal Senator says pubs in the county are looking for immediate Government support and all politicians need to rally behind them until it happens.

Senator Eileen Flynn was at a recent meeting attended by local publicans and says there's a profound concern that closed pubs have missed out on the peak season which usually carries them through a quiet winter.

Senator Flynn says while getting schools reopened should be a priority, a financial aid must be put in place for shut pubs as a matter of urgency: