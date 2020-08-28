Bus Eireann add extra services to key Donegal routes

Bus Éireann is adding extra buses from Letterkenny to Dublin and the Derry/Letterkenny – Galway route.

The additional Expressway services will be in operation this weekend.

From Sunday, Bus Éireann will run an additional bus from Letterkenny to Dublin seven days a week.

The coach will depart Letterkenny at 1.45am and depart Dublin at 20.45 (8.45pm) seven days a week. Route 32 serves Letterkenny, Lifford, Strabane, Sion Mills, Newtownstewart, Omagh, Ballygawley, Aughnacloy, Emyvale, Monaghan, Castleblaney, Carrickmacross, Ardee, Dublin Airport and Dublin city.

Also from Sunday two additional buses will also run between Sligo/Derry and Sligo/Letterkenny.

Coaches will depart Sligo at 3.00pm and depart Derry 6.30pm Monday to Saturday. Coaches will depart Sligo 7.05pm and depart Letterkenny at 10.15pm every Sunday.

Route 64 serves Sligo, Drumcliffe, Grange, Cliffoney, Tullaghan Cross, Bundoran West and East, Ballyshannon, Donegal, Ballybofey, Letterkenny, Manorcunningham, Newtowncunningham, Killea and Derry.

“Expressway services were necessarily reduced in recent months due to the Covid19 crisis but I am very pleased to announce that, with the support of the National Transport Authority, we are now able to deliver additional services on the Wexford to Dublin Airport route, keeping Ireland connected. We are very glad to add these services, particularly at this time as third level students across the country prepare for the new academic year,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

“We’d like to remind our customers that public transport services continue to operate for necessary journeys at this time. Once again I’d like to thank our customers for their continued understanding of the Covid19 prevention measures in place on all our services. Bus Éireann continues to operate at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, and compulsory face coverings must be worn throughout your journey,” concluded Ms Farrell.

Online seat reservation to guarantee your seat on Route 32 is available at Expressway.ie