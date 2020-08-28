Amber Barrett named on Women’s Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland women's team manager Vera Pauw has named a squad of 30 for the upcoming European Championship qualifier against Germany.

Milford’s Amber Barrett who plays her football with Koln in Germany is included in the forwards while St Johnston’s Tyler Toland is again left out.

Since Pauw took charge the Man City midfielder has not featured for Ireland.

There are call ups for uncapped duo Alli Murphy of London City Lionesses and Ellen Molloy of Wexford Youths.

The panel will be cut to 23 ahead of the match in Essen on September 19th.

The 'Girls in Green' are unbeaten in qualifying.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)