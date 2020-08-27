Update – Fisherman who died in overnight tragedy is named locally

The man who died in an overnight fishing tragedy off the Donegal coast has been named locally as James Byrne from Cashel in Kilcar.

The coast guard was initially alerted at 8.30pm to a boat on the rocks in Donegal Bay, and it was believed a person was missing from the vessel.

An operation was undertaken by Arranmore and Bundoran RNLI, as well as members of the Coast Guard in Killybegs and Sligo.

The body of Mr Byrne, who was in his 70s, was recovered from the water near Teelin shortly after 11pm and brougtht to shore.