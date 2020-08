The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly talks with Sean McFadden on the Donegal Ultra 555, Paddy Hunter looks ahead to the Tyrone Senior Championship quarter finals, it's a big Saturday of cup action for Finn Harps and Derry City - Ollie Horgan and Kevin McLaughlin are on the programme while Eamonn McLaughlin discusses the Cricket's North West Cup semi finals...