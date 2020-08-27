‘All aboard’ to save iconic ship wreck in Gaoth Dobhair

People are getting on board to save an iconic ship wreck in Gaoth Dobhair.

A committee was established last night to decide what the future holds for 'Bád Eddie' while a GoFundMe page has also been set up to fundraise for the project.

The ship washed up at Magheraclogher in the 1970s and has remained at the beach ever since however in more recent times, the deterioration of the wreck has led to serious health and safety concerns locally.

Local Cllr John Seamus O'Fearraigh says there are already a number of ideas on the table:

You can make a donation here:

https://ie.gofundme.com/f/bad-eddie?fbclid=IwAR2J-h0klshN2YNNz6UyZxd3H-gKHWXDk2GEmf22ABmzI5bstMwF49gOpNQ