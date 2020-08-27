‘No cover up’ in Donegal Covid-19 cases

There are confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Donegal in small numbers.

That's according to the GP and Clinical Lead of the Covid hub centre in Letterkenny, Paul Armstrong, who has been allaying fears over reports locally of clusters in certain areas.

Doctor Armstrong has insisted that there is no cover up in terms of the number of confirmed cases in Donegal and it's in their interest to be 100% transparent with the public.

He says they are being as reactive as they possibly can to contact trace where required and he would be more concerned if less testing were taking place: