Man who died in fishing tragedy believed to be local

The man who died in an overnight fishing tragedy off the Donegal coast is believed to be from the locality.

The coast guard was initially alerted at 8.30pm to a boat on the rocks in Donegal Bay, and it was believed a person was missing from the vessel.

An operation was undertaken by Arranmore and Bundoran RNLI, as well as members of the Coast Guard in Killybegs and Sligo.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 70s, was eventually recovered from the water near Teelin shortly after 11pm and brought to shore.

Divisional Controller at Malin Head Coast Guard is Paul Gill: