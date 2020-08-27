LYIT to receive over €830,000 for capital works & equipment

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is to receive over €830,000 for capital works and equipment.

The allocation is part of a €25 million fund for higher education institutions across the country.

The funding will allow the LYIT address small-scale capital investment and equipment needs based on their own priorities including the likes of health and safety works, infrastructure upgrades, ICT and equipment renewal, and energy-related upgrades

In a statement, Minister of State McConalogue, said “Capital investment is essential to ensuring a high-quality academic environment and a positive campus experience for students and staff. This announcement comes at an important time as the college begins to prepare for the return of students next month.”

Minister of State McConalogue said the flexible funding complements other targeted capital investments in the sector, that will help expand availability of student places and transform campus infrastructure over the coming years.

“Letterkenny Institute of Technology has a vital role to play in helping Donegal reach its potential in terms of job creation and building a robust economy here in Donegal. This allocation is further indication that the government recognises the importance of investment in the college.

The monies announced by the Minister for these capital works and equipment, follow previously announced allocations for laptops, student support services and the recent confirmation of the new extension to the college. I have no doubt the college authorities will welcome the allocation and it will help them enormously as they prepare for the new college year,” Minister of State McConalogue concluded.