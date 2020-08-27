Danny McConnell takes over at Letterkenny Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers have confirmed the appointment of Danny McConnell as their new senior team manager.

McConnell will take over from Eamonn McConigley who will step down at the end of this season following the Ulster Senior League Cup Final and the Knockalla Caravans Cup final.

Anthony Gorman will continue in his position as assistant manager/coach.

McConnell has a wealth of managerial experience and previously managed the team for five season's between 2003 and 2007. He guided the club to our first ever USL title in 2005 as well as winning the USL League Cup and the Knockalla Caravans Cup. He also reached the semi-finals of the FAI Intermediate Cup in 2004.