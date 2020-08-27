Daming review published over gynaecological services at LUH

A report into gynaecological services at Letterkenny University Hospital has found almost 40 cases of 'concern'.

The independent review carried out by Saolta began late last year and the outcomes are now being shared with affected families.

In total, over 130 cases of women who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer at the hospital were examined, with 38 of them waiting longer than 100 days from initial referral to diagnosis.

The cases span from 2010 to 2019.

Tony Canavan is CEO of the Saolta University Hospital health Care Group:

Edels mother was one of the women who featured in the report and has since passed away.

Edel wants the HSE to release more figures in relation to the review: