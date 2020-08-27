Clubs suspend activity awaiting test results

By
News Highland
-

As the battle against Covid continues clubs around Donegal are continuing to halt activity as a precautionary measure while they await test results from members or those who have made close contact.

Cockhill Celtic, Donegal Town FC and  Kilcar GAA Club are among the clubs to implement the protocol within the past 24 hours.

Naomh Columba GAA Club were able to resume training and games on Wednesday after a negative test was returned.

