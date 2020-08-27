Clubs suspend activity awaiting test results

As the battle against Covid continues clubs around Donegal are continuing to halt activity as a precautionary measure while they await test results from members or those who have made close contact.
Cockhill Celtic, Donegal Town FC and Kilcar GAA Club are among the clubs to implement the protocol within the past 24 hours.
Naomh Columba GAA Club were able to resume training and games on Wednesday after a negative test was returned.
As precautionary measure all club activities at CLG Chill Chartha, including training and games are suspended until further notice.
— CLG Chill Chartha (@CLGChillChartha) August 26, 2020