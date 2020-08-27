25 cases of Covid-19 in Donegal over the past fortnight – HSE

The HSE has confirmed that over the last 14 days, there were 25 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal.

In a statement this afternoon, the HSE says at times precautionary and pre-emptive measures may be implemented, and large volumes of testing are being carried out as they are proactive in following up the current positive cases in Donegal.

This, they say, is not unusual and done to identify any positive cases at an early stage, limiting the spread of the disease.

The HSE respects the privacy of all patients being tested. Capacity for community testing in Donegal has been scaled up as required in the past number of weeks.

Statement in full -

HSE Media Statement Covid-19 Testing Donegal

We have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the past number of weeks. This has been evident in most counties in Ireland.

Over the last 14 days there were 25 new cases in Donegal.

All cases are followed up and investigated by Public Health, as are any linked cases. COVID-19 testing is a priority at present in the HSE.

At times precautionary and pre-emptive measures may be implemented. We are being proactive in following up the current positive cases in Donegal, carrying out large volumes of testing. This is not unusual and done to identify any positive cases at an early stage, limiting the spread of the disease. The HSE respects the privacy of all patients being tested. Capacity for community testing in Donegal has been scaled up as required in the past number of weeks.

As a community wanting to keep the disease controlled, it is important that we do not become complacent.

We would like to remind people to exercise caution and continue to observe the advised HSE guidance to protect themselves and to protect others. This includes adhering to proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, to wear masks where advised and to observe social distancing.