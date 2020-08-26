Water works in pipeline for Buncrana & Twin Towns

Irish Water will shortly submit planning applications to Donegal County Council for upgrades to two separate wastewater treatment schemes in the county.

The planning proposals for both Buncrana Sewerage Scheme and Ballybofey-Stranorlar Sewerage Scheme will include upgrades to the sewer network and pumping stations.

Irish Water says that these upgrades will address capacity deficiencies and also reduce the risk of sewer flooding and storm overflows.

The completed project will also allow for social and economic growth in the surrounding areas, and ensure the treatment of wastewater is fully compliant with current legislation.

The planning application for Buncrana which will be submitted shortly, will include provision of storm water storage at the Westbrook Pumping Station and an upgrade to parts of the sewer network to increase its capacity and reduce overflows.

Works will take place in the following locations: Cahir O‘Doherty Avenue, Aileach Road, Railway Road, Cockhill Road and Westbrook Pumping Station.

Proposed upgrades for the Ballybofey-Stranorlar Sewerage Scheme will include replacement of the existing pumping station at Navenny and flood alleviation measures to protect the site from flooding.

The proposed upgrade works will resolve ongoing overflows and flooding from the St Joseph’s Pumping Station. There is also a proposal to upgrade parts of the sewer network to increase its capacity and eliminate overflows.

As part of this project works will take place in the following locations: Mill Brae Road, Chapel Lane, Chapel Close, Stranorlar Main Street, Navenny Street, Chestnut Road, St Joseph’s Pumping Station and Navenny Pumping Station.