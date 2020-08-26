More National Lottery success in Donegal

It's emerged a €500,000 winning ticket was sold last night.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Gallagher’s Foodstore in Derrybeg.

Speaking on selling the winning ticket, a delighted Lisa McBride, who co-owns the store with her brothers Eugene and Brendan Gallagher, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the news that we sold the winning EuroMillions Plus ticket. The news came through from the National Lottery last night. Our custom, predominantly, comes from people in the local Gweedore community even though we have been getting extra footfall lately with people in the area on staycations.

This is our first major National Lottery win in about 20 years. We are in business here for more than 30 years since the store was set up by our parents John and Lena so this is a good bit of news for our customers. Fingers crossed it is one of our regulars and we’ll be spreading the word to everyone to get checking their tickets”.

It comes last weekend's jackpot winning ticket, which was worth €2,482,000 was sold at Harris’ service station in Convoy.

National Lottery headquarters has confirmed the ticketholder has made contact.