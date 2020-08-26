McGinty gets nod for Republic U21 Squad

Ed McGinty has been called into the Republic of Ireland U21 squad by Head Coach Jim Crawford for a training camp ahead of the crucial qualifiers in October and November.

The Sligo Rovers goalkeeper is based in Ballyshannon and his father is originally from Donegal Town.

Michael Obafemi has also been named. The Southampton striker tweeted his surprise on Monday at being excluded from the senior squad.

His club teammates Will Smallbone and Will Ferry receive their first call-ups at this level.

Watford's Ryan Cassidy and St Patrick's Athletic defender Luke McNally are also called upon for the first time.

The 25-man Irish squad will report for a four-day training camp in Northern Ireland from Monday, August 31 to Thursday, September 3.

Republic of Ireland U-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Lee O'Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Danny McNamara (St. Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers), Luke McNally (St. Patrick's Athletic), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Thomas O'Connor (Southampton).

Midfielders: Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Connor Ronan (Grasshoppers Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attackers: Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Cassidy (Watford).