Local school bus operator intends to run at full capacity

A private school bus operator in Donegal says they have received absolutely no guidance from the Government or elsewhere as to how they will get back on the road in the coming days.

Private buses companies have had their vehicles parked up since mid-march.

While efforts have been made to upgrade buses with various health measures for the upcoming academic year, they have received no funding to help them

Cathal McGettigan is owner of McGettigan Travel in Letterkenny a family run business who have serviced local families in Donegal for decades.

Mr. McGettigan says they intend to run at full capacity: