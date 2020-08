The Donegal Irish Whale and Dolphin Group say one of the Bottlenose Whales which were discovered stranded at Rossnowlagh beach last week has not reappeared.

They are appealing to people to be vigilant and contact them if the whale is spotted along the shore.

The group says they are keen to get samples from the whale as it will form part of their investigation and will help identify if the pod was a family group or juveniles who were part of the same population.