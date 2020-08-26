IFI responding to the impact of Brexit and Covid-19

The International Fund for Ireland has developed a new programme to ensure that the progress made in border areas over the past 30 years is not compromised because of Brexit.

IFI Chair Paddy Harte Junior says relations between Ireland and the UK have backtracked to an extent, and that's presenting new challenges on the ground for the fund to address.

Speaking on Highland Radio's Business Matters podcast, Mr Harte also said the Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on their work, not least because of a mutual mistrust which built up during lockdown......

