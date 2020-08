Sinn Féins Chief Whip is calling on the Government to go back to the drawing board and bring back the Dail for a three day period.

It's after the Government proposed that the Dail is to sit for half a day next Wednesday, mainly to appoint a new Agriculture Minister.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says given the recent string of controversies, reconvening the Dail for a half day is further evidence that the Government do not realise the level of public anger out there: