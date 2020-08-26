Concern over how pupils are being guided to cope with Covid-19

As schools begin reopening in earnest, there are urgent calls on the Government to review measures on how children are being guided to cope with Covid-19 in the classroom.

It follows claims locally that children have to bring cleaning products to school to regularly clean down their desk and chairs.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says children are going to school to learn and it shouldn't be up to them to clean down areas themselves.

He feels that more staff should be employed for the job instead: