Nursing home staff who tested positive for Covid-19, but had no symptoms, were asked to continue to work - instead of self-isolating.

That's one of nearly 300 complaints health watchdog Hiqa has received about coronavirus issues in nursing homes.

The files were released under the Freedom of Information Act, and date from February to July.

Dr Sarah Donnelly, an assistant professor in social work in UCD, says the complaints are very disturbing.