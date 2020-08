The HSE has confirmed that there have been 25 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal over the last fortnight.

Of these, 20 were found to be in the 25-54 year age group.

The HSE has also stated that they have seen an increase in the number of positive cases in the past number of weeks which has been evident in most counties in Ireland.

Dr. Niamh Dever says they are being proactive in carrying out large volumes of testing which she says is not unusual: