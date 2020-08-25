Supreme Court judge’s attendance at golf dinner under scrutiny

A Supreme Court judge attending the Oireachtas golf society event's being investigated.

The court has asked Ms Justice Susan Denham to look into Seamus Woulfe being at the Galway dinner at the centre of the Golfgate controversy.

She'll look at whether the former Attorney General should've gone, and if he should've stayed when he saw the numbers there.

Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal TD Martin Kenny is Sinn Fein's Justice Spokesperson. He says the days of politicians and judges mingling should be gone..............