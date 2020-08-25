SF accuse Phil Hogan of misinforming President of the Commission

Sinn Fein's accused Europe's Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan of misinforming the President of the Commission about Ireland's quarantine rules.

Commissioner Hogan's published a timeline of his activity in Ireland and insists he complied with public health regulations.

In a statement he says he tested negative for Covid 19, while in hospital in Dublin on August 5th, and therefore was not under any subsequent legal obligation to self-isolate.

The Deputy Leader of Sinn Fein Pearse Doherty says that is not the advice from the HSE for people returning to Ireland: