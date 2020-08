Letterkenny man Sean McFadden has set the second best time for an Irish competitor on the Everesting Challenge.

Sean took to Mamore Gap in Inishowen on Monday, completing 131k, doing 70 laps and a total elevation of 8953 metres.

His time was 10 hours 8 mins, which makes him the second fastest Irishman behind Muff man Ronan McLaughlin who is also the current World Record holder.

Sean’s time puts him into the top 50 in world out of nearly 6000 people who have taken the challenge.