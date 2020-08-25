PSNI investigating August 14th assault in Strabane

Police in Strabane have issued an appeal for information about a serious assault on an 18 year old man in Strabane a week ago last Friday.

The PSNI say the victim was set upon on in Castle Street at around 11.10 on the evening of August 14th. He sustained a fractured eye socket, which required surgery, and a fractured cheek bone as well as extensive facial bruising.

Police are urging to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the assault or captured any footage of it to make contact with them by calling 101, quoting reference 744 20/08/20.