Almost 750 homes and businesses have had their power restored in Donegal.

As storm Francis tracks the country Donegal is being hit with heavy rain and wind.

Earlier, it emerged over 1,000 properties were without power in the Rossgier area, with 32 without power in Ballymacarry.

The Rossgier figure is now down to 268

ESB crews are working to repair the faults. it's hoped power will be restored by lunchtime.