A Donegal Councillor and hotelier is calling for clarification after a Letterkenny GP last night posted on social media that there is a huge cluster of Covid-19 cases in Letterkenny.

Cllr Michael Naughton says the Clanree Hotel which he manages had eight cancellations by 11 o'clock this morning.

Dr Dara Scally made her post last evening, it has since been shared 4,000 times.

Michael Naughton says there needs to be clarity about the situation............