Killian Gribben named on Ireland squad for European Championships

Donegal's Killian Gribben has been included in the Ireland U18 men's Basketball squad as they build towards the European Championships next summer.

The 6'8' forward who play's out of St Eunan's College, Letterkenny Blaze and LYIT successfully navigated the practice sessions to gain inclusion.

Gribben was one of six selected that competed for Ireland in European qualifiers for the FIBA U17 Skills Challenge 2020.

The squad also includes 6’9” forward/centre ND Okafor (11 caps), who is with the NBA Academy in Mexico. In total there are seven players based abroad in the squad, three of those are in the USA.

Ireland U18 men’s head coach Paul Kelleher said: “This has been an extensive process, and one that we have thoroughly enjoyed with all the players.

However, we had to make decisions and difficult one’s at that. We believe in this group, we have a lot of pieces that we can put together to make a cohesive unit for next summer. We will move forward with this group, and see what happens at the next selection phase. All our staff and very much looking forward to working with this group now.”

First Name: Surname: Age: Height: School: Club: Position: Caps: Samuel Badejo 17 6’3” De La Salle, Dundalk Dundalk Ravens, Dundalk Forward * Reece Barry 16 6’3” St. Munchins College, Limerick Limerick Lions, Limerick Forward 2 Ben Burke 16 6’0” Calasanctius College, Galway Maree BC, Oranmore, Galway Guard * Joseph Coughlan 16 6’1” St. Joseph’s College (The Bish), Galway Galway Titans, Galway Guard * Ruairi Cronin 16 6’3” Castletroy College, Limerick Limerick Celtics Guard * Aodhan Daly 16 6’6” Barking Abbey, London, England Barking Abbey, London, England Forward * Ryan Djoussa 17 6’8” Trinity Byrnes, SC, USA Team Renegade Elite, USA Forward 13 Clinton Efinda 17 6’5” Lawrence Woodmere Academy, New York, USA Midwest Basketball Club, Ohio, USA Guard 14 Joe Ensko 17 6’7” St. Coleman’s College, Fermoy Neptune BC, Cork Forward * Wede Esajobar 17 6’1” St. Oliver’s College, Drogheda Drogheda Wolves, Drogheda Guard 13 Darragh Ferguson 17 6’3” St. Malachy’s College, Belfast Belfast Star, Belfast Guard 14 Brian Gaffney 17 6’0” St. Joseph’s College (The Bish), Galway Galway Titans, Galway Guard * Killian Gribben 17 6’8” St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny Letterkenny Blaze/LYIT, Letterkenny Forward * Mobi Ikegwuruka 17 6’5” Get Better Academy, Czech Republic Get Better Academy, Czech Republic Guard 14 Cillian O’Connell 17 5’11” Pobalscoil Na Trionade, Youghal Ballincollig BC, Cork Guard * Jack O’Leary 17 6’1” Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Blarney Blue Demons BC, Cork Guard 2 Michael O’Mahony 17 6’5” Douglas Community College, Cork Fr. Matthews BC, Cork Guard/Forward 13 Daniel O’Sullivan 17 6’1” Patrician Academy, Mallow Neptune BC, Cork Guard * Jamie O’Sullivan 17 6’4” St. Brendan’s, Killarney St. Paul’s, Killarney Forward * Roniel Oguekwe 17 6’7” John Madejski Academy, Reading, England Reading Rockets, Reading, England Forward 14 ND Okafor 17 6’9” NBA Academy, Mexico NBA Academy, Mexico Forward/Centre 11 Sean Pollman-Daamen 17 6’2” Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee Ballymac Bobcats, Kerry Guard 13 Tim Pollman-Daamen 17 6’1” Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee Ballymac Bobcats, Kerry Guard 13 Ajay Ryan Walsh 17 6’7” Castletroy College, Limerick Limerick Lions, Limerick Forward * Silas Sunday 17 7’1” Our Savior Lutheran, New York, USA New York Lightning, USA Centre *

*denotes uncapped players