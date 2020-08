A Letterkenny and Milford area councillor says Irish Water must find a better was of recouping the cost of new connections.

Cllr Ian McGarvey was speaking after it emerged that following the laying of new water mains at Rathmullan, 18 households at Creeve are being charged over €2,200 for connections, even though the main runs past their homes.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Mc Garvey called for a review, saying there are issues of equality which must be considered...........