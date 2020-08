Derry City have been knocked out of the Europa League.

Declan Devine's side were beaten 3-2 after extra-time away to Riteriai in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Joseph Thomson gave Derry the lead in the first half but by the 49th minute Riteriai were in front 2-1.

Eoin Toal's goal just passed the hour mark leveled the game and forced extra-time.

The hosts winning goal came just a minute into the first period but Derry could find another leveller as Riteriai progressed to the next round.