The draw for the Derry Senior Football Club Championship was made on Monday evening and has thrown up a huge tie with finalists from the past two seasons set to meet.

Holders O'Donovan Rossa, Magherfelt have been draw to 2018 finalists Lavey as the championship hits the first knockout round.

Contenders Glen and Slaughtneil have been drawn to face Kilrea and Foreglen.

The games will be played on the first weekend in September, 5th/6th of next month.