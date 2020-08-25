Cllrs self-isolation in Donegal to be investigated

A Donegal Deputy says he was 'absolutely furious' to learn that one of his colleagues from Monaghan came to south Donegal to self-isolate after travelling abroad.

It emerged over the weekend that Sinn Fein Cllr Cathy Bennett from Monaghan was self-isolating in her holiday home in Rossnowlagh after holidaying in Lanzarote.

It's understood that Cllr. Bennett briefly stayed in Rossnowlagh and has now returned to her native Monaghan.

Lanzarote is not on the Government's green list of countries which are currently deemed safe to travel to.

Sinn Feins Chief Whip and Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says that there will be an investigation into the matter: